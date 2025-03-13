The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed deep appreciation for the vote of confidence passed on him by his colleagues, emphasizing the unity and collective purpose of the 10th Senate.

His reaction follows a report by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which he claims misrepresented events in the Senate.

Speaking on the matter, Senator Akpabio condemned what he described as an attempt to “embarrass” Nigeria on the international stage.

He highlighted the Senate’s internal mechanisms for resolving disputes and reaffirmed confidence in the judiciary.

The President of the Senate also cautioned against using individual cases to undermine opportunities for women in leadership, stressing that the Senate remains committed to gender inclusion, with all four female senators serving as committee chairpersons.

He called for focus on legislative responsibilities, describing the ongoing controversy as a distraction.

In conclusion, he extended Ramadan and Lenten blessings to his colleagues, praying for national progress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.