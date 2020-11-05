Residents living in Rabbit Hash community, Kentucky, United States, have elected a dog as their mayor.

The dog, Wilbur Beast, was declared winner after securing 13,143 votes more than any other previous mayoral winner.

The election results were announced on the Facebook page of the Rabbit Hash Historical Society on Tuesday.

It reads:

“Mayoral election in Rabbit Hash has been called! Wilbur Beast is the new mayor with an amazing 13,143 votes (highest winning total ever) toward an election total of 22,985!!! (Also the highest total ever for a Rabbit Hash election).

A spokesperson for the dog, Amy Noland said that they were thrilled by the vote of confidence.

Wilbur Beast is not the first dog to lead the town, which has been electing dogs since the 1990s as fund raisers.

The French bulldog unseated rescued pit bull Mayor Brynneth Pawltro, who was elected in 2017.

The runner-up and third-place winner — beagle Jack Rabbit and golden retriever Poppy — will serve as Rabbit Hash ambassadors. Ambassador Lady Stone will remain in her current position.