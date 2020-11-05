Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has received materials for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation exercise to be conducted across thirty-six states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

The short ceremony took place the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The event was witnessed by the Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru; CECPC Secretary, John James Akpanudodehe among other senior party officials.

Speaking after receiving the materials, governor Buni said the APC membership registration, update and revalidation exercise will be conducted across the country’s 119,973 Polling Units and 57, 000 Voting Points.

“As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials for the exercise that will soon commence across the country. We have over 119, 000 polling units and 57, 000 Voting Points across the country. As you can see this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well. Like I said we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country. We are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country.” Governor Buni disclosed at the ceremony.

The party said the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise is in line with the desired reforms under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC and the recognised need to expand the membership base of the Party.

The exercise will target a broad spectrum of Nigerians across urban, rural dwellers, unlettered population as well as Diaspora.