Police clashed with protesters in Rochester after using tear gas to disperse demonstrators who had gathered to protest the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, who died in their custody.

Daniel Prude’s family had released body camera footage from his arrest in March.

The footage showed a group of officers putting a mesh hood over Prude’s head, the video footage also showed officers forcing Prude’s face down on the ground.

Daniel Prude could be heard shouting, “Take this … off my face!” and “You’re trying to kill me!” in response to the hood.

Even though seven police officers were suspended over the arrest, Rochester police union chief defended the officers, saying they followed their training in responding to Daniel Prude, who was having a psychotic episode.

New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Mr Prude.