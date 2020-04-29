More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the U.S., marking a grim milestone in the country with the most reported Coronavirus infections in the world

This is according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. deaths from the respiratory virus passed 57,000 on Tuesday, equal to the upper end of estimated flu deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The true death rate of COVID-19 is still unclear because of a lack of widespread testing, but current numbers suggest a rate much higher than the flu, which infects between 9 million and 45 million people in the U.S.

The U.S. has far more COVID-19 cases than any other country.