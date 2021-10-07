U.S. Consulate supports academic programs at KolaDaisi University through book donation

The United States Consulate General in Ibadan has donated textbooks and other higher education reference materials to KolaDaisi University to enhance the quality of learning, teaching and research in the University.

The Consulate General’s Public Affairs Section procured up-to-date, high-quality textbooks from publishers in the United States and other countries, working closely with university management and faculty members. Most of the carefully chosen books were not accessible in local retailers or libraries.

The books cover a variety of disciplines, including natural sciences, software engineering, mass communication, law, biochemistry, business management, economics, international relations among others.

Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli, who made the presentation on behalf of the US Consulate General during a brief ceremony attended by university administration, staff, and students, stated the consulate’s hope that the books will improve the quality of academic education.

Ibelli reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote education and strengthen human capital in Nigeria.

“Books and reading are essential for quality education and an informed citizenry,” Ibelli said. “We are pleased to present these books to KolaDaisi University to support teaching and research as KDU strives to produce globally competitive graduates.”

Ibelli highlighted the longstanding U.S. commitment to supporting educational institutions and strengthening an education system that enables students to access quality education throughout Nigeria.

He noted that the U.S. Mission continues to sponsor educational and cultural exchange programs that strengthen academic and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United States.

“One of our many exchange programs is the Fulbright program which opens up opportunities for Nigerian university students and faculty members to engage in academic programs and collaborative research in U.S. institutions across various academic fields,” he added.

Professor Adeniyi Olatubosun, Vice Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, expressed gratitude to the US government for the contribution. The books, he continued, will help staff and students study, do research, and come up with creative and intelligent answers to social challenges.

“We appreciate the sheer volume of books and how they will be instrumental in supporting teaching and learning. These books will in no small measure contribute to the educational advancement of our dear university,” Professor Olatubosun added.

The book donation is valued at $24,000