‘244 years ago, 56 patriots gathered in Philadelphia and signed the Declaration of Independence.

“They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they said: “All Men Are Created Equal!” The White House tweeted.

Today, July 4th, Americans are celebrating the 244th anniversary of the split from Britain.

President Trump flew across the nation to a crowd of supporters, most of them without and all of them flouting public health guidelines that recommend not gathering in large groups.

Speaking at Mount Rushmore, Friday night, President Trump dug further into American divisions offering a discordant tone to an electorate battered by a pandemic and wounded by racial injustice following the high-profile killings of black people.

The speech and fireworks at Mount Rushmore came against the backdrop of a pandemic that has killed over 125,000 Americans.

During the speech, the president announced he was signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the “greatest Americans to ever live.”