Two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria are dead in Kaduna, the Kaduna state capital.

This happened Sunday afternoon as members of the Shi’ite sect were dispersed by security personnel while on Ashurah procession, an annual event by the Shiites globally.

One of them, Bashar Muhammad died on the spot, while the other died later.

Ashurah procession is usually held in commemoration of the death of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The sect has been outlawed by the Kaduna state government as has the federal.

But members of the movement say they have freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the constitution.