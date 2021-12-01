Two die in fatal accident on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

A fatal road crash has occurred on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway between a trailer loaded with granite and a Hanvan Lowberg truck just after the Sagamu interchange inbound Lagos claiming two lives.

The Accident according to the Ogun State Traffic Control Agency, TRACE, occurred at 10:25 am on Wednesday morning.

The rescue team at the accident scene include the Police, FRSC and TRACE.

The accident according to an eyewitness was as a result of the Truck loaded with granite with no visible registration number losing control and ramming into the Lowberg truck which was trying to navigate to the right side.

According to Commander Olusola Ojuoro, of TRACE, the lowberg truck had 3 occupants with two losing their lives in the accident while the 3rd was unhurt.

The two dead male bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamau while the two vehicles involved in the accident have been handed over to the police division in Sagamu.

THe backlog of traffic arising from the road traffic crash has since been cleared and normal traffic flow restored on the road.