 Presidents Buhari, Ramaphosa sign new areas of understanding

The Presidents of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, have signed crucial Memoranda of Understanding expected to further integrate the economies of the two countries and ensure their prosperity

Both leaders expressed optimism that the agreements would strengthen relations in industry, finance, culture and youth development

President Ramaphosa is particularly pleased at the show of solidarity by leaders of Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal for expressing their dissatisfaction with the travel ban imposed on South Africa and sister neighbouring countries in the aftermath of the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant by South African scientists

The meeting between the two leaders resulted in the signing of new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) while existing ones were reviewed for the progress and prosperity of citizens of both countries.