A training plane has crashed in the northeastern province of North Khorasan in Iran killing two people on board, Commander of the North Khorasan Police Force Brigadier General Saeid Motahari said on Sunday.

The training plane crashed in Garmeh County at around 2pm Tehran local time.

Mr. Motahari said that rescue teams were dispatched to the area immediately after the incident.

The police commander also said the plane belonged to the Fara Sepehr Iranian Company, which operates in Bojnourd located in the northeastern province.

He added that the crashed plane was flying from Kalaleh to Bojnourd when it crashed due to a technical failure near the Robat Gharabil gas pipeline.