Outdoor civil weddings and partnership ceremonies will be legal in England and Wales beginning July 1, the government announced on Sunday.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the change would give new couples more freedom to “celebrate it the way that they want” and “support

“At the same time, this step will support the marriage sector by providing greater choice and helping venues to meet demand for larger ceremonies.”

Laws for approved premises, such as hotels, currently require the ceremony to take place in an approved room or permanent structure.

The law change will be introduced through a statutory instrument meaning a vote will not need to take place.

In a minor relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England, Monday (June 21) will see the 30-person cap on weddings lifted to allow more guests at ceremonies.

The relaxation of rules will see venues instead asked to limit numbers based on space, with social distancing measures enforced and masks worn.

The change will benefit almost 75% of weddings that are non-religious and take place on approved premises, as well as civil partnerships, according to the Government.