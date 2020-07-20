Two persons have been declared dead after a Dutch army helicopter crashed into the Caribbean sea.

According to the Netherlands defence ministry, the crash happened immediately after take-off from the Caribbean island of Aruba, Monday morning.

The chopper was on its way to neighbouring island Curacao on Sunday afternoon after a routine coast patrol when it plunged into the sea off the coast of Aruba.

Head of the Dutch armed forces, Rob Bauer, speaking at a press conference confirmed that two of four people on board died.

“The two other team members are not seriously injured.

“The incident is a terrible news and a shock for everyone.

“The cause of the crash was not immediately clear but a coast guard helicopter and Dutch military divers would try to find the aircraft’s black box”, Bauer added.