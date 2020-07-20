A large crowd of people stormed the premises of the Federal High Court on Oyinkan Abayomi Drive in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday to protest against what they termed judicial bias in the handling of a lawsuit filed by Western Lotto Limited, which belongs to a politician, Buruji Kashamu.

In the case being handled by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, Western Lotto Limited sued 23 rival lottery firms over alleged infringement on its license on “Ghana games”.

One of the defendants is Premier Lotto Limited, popularly known as Baba Ijebu Gaming Limited, belonging to Chief Keshington Adebutu.

In December last year, following an application by Western Lotto, Justice Aneke made an Antom Piller order, authorizing Western Lotto to enter into and search the offices of the defendants for evidence of the alleged infringement on its license on “Ghana games”.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, ‘Justice is not for sale’; ‘We say no to Kashamu’s judicial rascality’; ‘Equity & Fairness = Justice; Padi-Padi Judgment = Injustice’; among others.

The hearing which was to continue on Monday has now been re-scheduled for Tuesday.