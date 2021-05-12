Two people were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Iwukem, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

TVC News gathered that the gunmen also razed Ika police station.

The gunmen destroyed various facilities, cars, and other valuables during the two attacks.

Advertisement

The attack comes four days after six people were killed in an attack on the divisional headquarters in the Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, including five officers and a police officer’s wife.

Vehicles were also set ablaze during the attack, which occurred on Saturday.

So far, police stations in at least five LGAs in the state have been attacked: Essien Udim, Ika, Ini, Ikono, and now Abak.

In south-eastern and south-south geopolitical zones, there have been several attacks on security agencies that have compounded the security challenges in both regions.

In the South-East and South-South geopolitical areas, there has been a spate of attacks on security agencies, compounding the security problems in the two regions.