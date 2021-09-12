Breaking News

Two dead after church building collapsed during service in Taraba

Leave a comment
church building collapses during service in Taraba

A building belonging to the Holy Ghost Church in Abeda Pave Community, Chachanji Ward in Takum Local Council in Taraba state collapsed during a church service on Saturday,  killing at least two persons.

church building collapses during service in Taraba church building collapses during service in Taraba church building collapses during service in Taraba

According to reports, the building collapsed after a severe downpour that lasted several hours,

The two victims were male and female, and several other members of the congregation sustained varying degree of injuries.

The council chairman, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the report, saying that while he was aware of the incident, he had yet to visit the location. He did also confirmed that two people were killed in the accident.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

APC crisis: Obaseki bans political rallies, demonstrations in Edo

TVCN
Dec 13, 2019

The brewing tension in Edo state has been taken a step higher as the state government bans all forms…

Ambode, CAF bigwigs to grace FA Cup final in Lagos

TVCN
Oct 14, 2017

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode will be one of major guests of honour at the Agege Stadium on…

Beyonce takes over British clothing brand

TVCN
Nov 18, 2018

American singer Beyoncé has bought the Ivy Park fitness clothing brand launched two years ago (more…)

Armed forces will restore peace in all parts of Nigeria – CDS

TVCN
Apr 15, 2021

The Chief of Defence staff General L.E.O Irabor has assured Nigerians that the armed forces will restore…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

24 persons escape death as two buildings collapse in Anambra

08 Jul 2021 3.35 pm

24 persons have reportedly escaped death…

Continue reading

Taraba council approves recruitment of 3000 teachers

18 Feb 2017 6.18 am

Public schools in Taraba are on the verge…

Continue reading

Governor Ishaku returns to Taraba state after 87 days absence from office

20 Mar 2020 9.05 am

Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku…

Continue reading