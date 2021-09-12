Two dead after church building collapsed during service in Taraba

A building belonging to the Holy Ghost Church in Abeda Pave Community, Chachanji Ward in Takum Local Council in Taraba state collapsed during a church service on Saturday, killing at least two persons.

According to reports, the building collapsed after a severe downpour that lasted several hours,

The two victims were male and female, and several other members of the congregation sustained varying degree of injuries.

The council chairman, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the report, saying that while he was aware of the incident, he had yet to visit the location. He did also confirmed that two people were killed in the accident.