Justice Yemi Fasanmi of an Ondo State High court sitting at the Olokuta Medium Correctional facility premises has sentenced two brothers Isaac Sunday and Isaac Lucky and an accomplice, Ovie Nana Friday to death.

The three convicted persons are to die by hanging..

They were sentenced to death seven years after they conspired to steal a mobile phone, cash and other valuables.

They allegedly robbed many residents of Bolorunduro, Ondo and disposed them of properties including a motorcycle.

The trio carried out the dastardly act with dangerous weapons including a gun on the 11th December 2013 .

They were first arraigned in 2014 by the State on a-five count charge to include conspiracy and serial robberies.