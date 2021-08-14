Two ward attendants and a relation to a Patient who were abducted in General Hospital Dansadau in Maru local government area of Zamfara state regained freedom.

They were abducted early hours of Friday 30th July When gunmen invaded the Hospital with the intent to abduct Medical Doctors and Nurses who will be treating their injured partners in crime and kidnap victims in their enclaves

Two other female staff of the hospital also sustained Injuries during the invasion

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association Zamfara state branch Dr. Mannir Bature confirmed their release to TVC NEWS

He said, no ransom was paid for their release

Recalled that Medical Doctors in Zamfara had issued ultimatum to the state government to provide security to heath workers and Hospitals across the state or will embark on skeletal services to enable health workers close early and return home in good time.