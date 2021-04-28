Two students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi abducted by gunmen have secured their freedom.

Their release comes four days after gunmen stormed the school after its convocation and kidnapped three students.

Confirming the incident via a text message on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sewuese Anene, said the students were rescued unhurt.

“The kidnapped students of the University of Makurdi have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” she said.

When asked if ransom was paid to facilitate their release, the police spokesman replied saying: “No ransom was paid please.”

There were some reports that the kidnappers contacted one of the parents of the students and demanded N20 million ransom.

Efforts to reach the institution’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Rosemary Waku, proved abortive.