Nigeria’s oldest bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Gbenga Shobo, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer designate of the bank.

He was the deputy managing director of the bank before his new appointment.

Chairman of the bank, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, noting that the appointment is subject to all regulatory approvals.

She added that Shobo succeeds Dr Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with its term limit for chief executives, after successfully leading the institution since January 2016.

“These decisions will take effect from today, April 28, 2021. We are proud to announce Gbenga Shobo as our new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

“His appointment has proven our resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our long-standing corporate governance practices, which underpin the institution’s enduring sustainability and 127-year legacy.

“Shobo has had a successful career in the bank and elsewhere, culminating in his appointment as the deputy managing director, in 2016 prior to his appointment as DMD.

“The board is confident that Shobo has the experience and the understanding of the bank and the know-how to lead the bank through this next phase of growth, which is focused on positioning FirstBank as the preeminent bank in our chosen market, delivering value to our stakeholders,” Awosika said.

Awosika said the bank has also appointed Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim as the new Deputy Managing Director.

Mr Ini Ebong, Mr Segun Alebiosu, Mr Seyi Oyefeso and Mrs Bashirat Odunewu were all also appointed as executive directors by the bank according to her.

She added that all decisions are subject to all regulatory approvals.