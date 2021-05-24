Twelve people were killed in a clash between suspected armed bandits and a local vigilante group in Gandi districts of Rabba local government area of Sokoto state.

According to village sources, over fifty suspected armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons stormed the village where they killed a leader of the vigilante group known as Yam Sakai, Adamu Gone, in the Tsamiya axis while the victim was working on his farm.

Members of the vigilante group charged at the bandits and became entangled within them in an attempt to avenge the killing of their leaders, resulting in a deadly clash that claimed the lives of twelve people on both sides.

Locals blamed the vigilante leader’s death on the activities of informers and collaborators with the bandits who live nearby.

While the police command in Sokoto has yet to confirm the attack, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, the command’s public relations officer, says they have not received any briefing on the incident, he promised to talk to TVC News as soon as the information on the attack becomes available.