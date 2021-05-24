An unconfirmed report has it that seventy persons were abducted in Zamfara Community

The Community is Yarkatsina in Bungudu local government area of the state

Mostly of those abducted are women and children while Unspecified number cattle were also rustled

Sources told TVC NEWS that the people were abducted by armed men who attacked the community

Though no death was recorded during the invasion

They also says the Bandits has vowed to stop any farming activities in the affected area

The Zamfara State Government and police in the state are yet to confirm the incident as the image maker of the command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says the police has no knowledge of the incident.

The police assures to make the outcome public once the incident is confirmed