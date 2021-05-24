An unconfirmed report has it that seventy persons were abducted in Zamfara Community
The Community is Yarkatsina in Bungudu local government area of the state
Mostly of those abducted are women and children while Unspecified number cattle were also rustled
Sources told TVC NEWS that the people were abducted by armed men who attacked the community
Though no death was recorded during the invasion
They also says the Bandits has vowed to stop any farming activities in the affected area
The Zamfara State Government and police in the state are yet to confirm the incident as the image maker of the command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says the police has no knowledge of the incident.
The police assures to make the outcome public once the incident is confirmed