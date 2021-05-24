Passengers who violated the entry quarantine and testing procedures have been designated as Persons of Interest by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

The passengers were designated persons of interest, according to a statement signed by Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, for posing a significant risk to overall public health and for evading the mandatory Nigeria COVID-19 travel protocol.

They are therefore advised to safely transport themselves to the nearest state public health department for immediate assessment and contact the Federal Ministry of Health’s Port Health Services.

The Steering Committee had on 1st of May, 2021 issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey.

The precautionary measures are a necessary step to mitigate the risk of importation of variants of concern and break the chain of transmission to the population.

Under the new measures, passengers arriving from or that have visited any of the countries within fourteen days prior to the visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

Defaulters among other things stand a risk of having their travel passports been disabled for a period not less than one year; Cancelation of visas or permits.