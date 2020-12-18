TVC News has won the most prestigious media award of the year, the NMMA award for Best Television Station of the year in Nigeria.

Accepting the award at the ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, 18th December, 2020, CEO of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon said “I commend and sincerely thank the distinguished judges of the NMMA for choosing TVC News as the recipient of this accolade. The award is gratefully accepted on behalf of all our journalists, producers, technicians, and the multitudes of staff who work, both in front of, and behind the cameras. They have all worked incredibly hard this year, and it is they who deserve this recognition.

TVC News Journalist, Sharon Ijason, was also awarded the accolade of “Television Reporter of the Year” at tonight’s ceremony.

The award is an acknowledgement that, even in the face of adversity and crisis, an independent, strong, credible, and free media, is an essential part of our democracy in Nigeria and TVC News remains here to serve the public with balanced, accurate and unbiased news every day, no matter what.”

Director of News, TVC News, Stella Din-Jacob said “We are most grateful for this esteemed award and I also commend our hugely talented teams for doing a brilliant job, in this, the most challenging of years for our news channel. Our best is yet to come.”

The prestigious NMMA award for Television Station of the Year is the latest in a string of awards for the TVC Communications Group and its staff in 2020.

In November, the group became the ONLY broadcasting and media company, not just in Nigeria, but continental Africa to receive the highly-coveted Gold standard Great Place To Work Award which recognises TVC Communications as one of Nigeria’s best employers, as voted by its employees.

In addition, TVC Communications received the following awards in 2020:

BusinessDay Newspaper Nigerian Business Leadership Award- Television Station of the Year.

Wole Soyinka Award for Best TV Investigative Reporting to Bukola Samuel-Wemino.

Marketing Edge Awards for: TVC (TV Station of the Year)

MAX FM (Young Radio Station of the Year)

Ronan Redmond (Media Personality of the Year)

Andrew Hanlon (Media CEO of the Year)

About TVC Communications

TVC Communications is a privately owned, multi-platform, national and international full service media organization established in 2007 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Employing over 500 staff with offices spread across Lagos, Abuja & Akure Nigeria.

TVC wholly owns and operates a free to air general entertainment TV channel, a 24 hour DTH national news channel and three local FM radio stations in Lagos, Abuja and Ondo state. TVC has a combined audience of over 10million listeners and viewers everyday.

TVC Communications is one of the largest broadcasting companies in Africa. The company also operate a suite of channel web sites and mobile phone applications.

For media contact:

Mabel Aladenusi – Adeteye

Head, Corporate Communications & PR

TVC Communications

mabel.aladenusi@tvccommunications.tv

+ 234 818-813-5033