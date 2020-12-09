TVC News’ Correspondent, Bukola Samuel-Wemimo, has been declared winner of the 15th Wole Soyinka award for Investigative reporting Television Category.

Bukola’s story on ‘sexual abuse and how police cog the wheels of justice was what won her the award.

She defeated other nominees to emerge victorious in the Television Category of the Wole Soyinka annual award held in Lagos on Wednesday Dec 9, 2020.

Damilola Banjo of Sahara Reporters was the overall winner of the prestigious award.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation with social justice programmes aimed at exposing corruption, regulatory failures and human rights abuses with the tool of investigative journalism.

The initiative started in 2005 under the name Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award (WSIRA). It operated as an award-giving organisation till 2008 when it took on the name Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

A big congratulations to Bukola Samuel-Wemimo and the entire TVC Communications family.