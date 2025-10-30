Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, has vowed to take legal action against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged brutality during a nightclub raid in Lagos....

The NDLEA had raided Proxy Nightclub, located in Victoria Island, Lagos, in the early hours of Sunday, 26 October 2025, arresting over 100 patrons, including popular Lagos socialite Pretty Mike and Tuoyo.

Following his arrest, Tuoyo alleged that NDLEA operatives beat and humiliated him during the operation, leaving him in pain and emotional distress.

In an Instagram post, the reality TV star said it had been three days since the incident and that he was still traumatised by his experience.

“It’s been three days since the NDLEA incident, and I won’t lie, I’m still trying to process everything.

I’m still in pain and traumatised, but I want to thank everyone who has reached out. Your support has honestly kept me going,” he wrote.

Tuoyo added that he had resolved to seek justice through legal means.

“I have decided to take legal action against the infringement of my human rights, and I hope justice will take its full course,” he stated.

The NDLEA has yet to issue an official response to the allegations as of the time of this report.