The Ogiame Atuwatse III, formerly known as Omoba Tshola Emiko, has been crowned as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom

The coronation took place on Saturday at the historic city of Warri, Delta State, in the presence of several traditional rulers and political figures.

The new monarch is a descendant of Olu Akengbuwa and was born on April 2, 1984, in Warri, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko, who eventually became the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse II, and Gladys Durorike Emiko.

Between 1995 and 2001, he had his elementary education at the NNPC Primary School in Warri and his secondary school at Adesoye College in Offa, Kwara State.

The monarch then went on to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Political Science with a minor in History and Economics between 2002 and 2006.

He received his Master of Science in Management from the same university in 2007.

After returning to Nigeria in 2008, he worked in the National Petroleum Investment Management Services’ Public Affairs Department for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

He started Noble Nigeria Limited and Coral Curator Limited as an entrepreneur

He also serves as Chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited and as a Director of Gulf of Guinea Limited, Vessel Link Big Limited, and other companies.

The monarch is married to Ivie Uhunoma Emiko, the daughter of Edo businessman Idahosa Okunbo, and they have three children.