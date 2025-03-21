The Tinubu Stakeholders Forum (TSF) has commended President Bola Tinubu on the ongoing bold and transformative initiatives amidst improvements being made in the education sector.

This follows the Federal Government’s plan to reconstruct 195,000 classrooms nationwide by 2027 as well as other initiatives aimed at repositioning the sector.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Ahmad Sajoh and Secretary Afolabi Josiah, the group said it underscores a strong commitment to not only addressing infrastructural deficits in the education system but also enhancing learning conditions for millions of students.

The statement read in part: “As outlined by the Education Minister Tunji Alausa during the third edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Session in Abuja, this visionary project will not only revamp existing educational infrastructure but will also significantly impact the quality of education across the country.

The group also expressed confidence that the initiatives will lay the foundation for a more robust, inclusive, and globally competitive education system.