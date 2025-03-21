The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has said that President Bola Tinubu has a major responsibility to forestall further chaos and anarchy in Rivers State by proclaiming a State of emergency.

The group argued that the intelligence at the President’s exclusive disposal was sufficient justification for his decision to declare a state of emergency and also suspend democratic institutions there for six months.

This, according to TMSG, is a fallout of the reluctance of the two parties in the political crisis to work together despite a presidential intervention and a recent Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Emeka Nwankpa and Secretary Dapo Okubanjo, TMSG argued that the President was left with no choice but to constitutionally intervene and restore security, stability and order in the state.

It said: “Our position on President Bola Tinubu’s decision to impose a state of emergency and suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly is simple. The president acted proactively to defuse an already charged situation.

TMSG further argued that there was no basis for comparing the President’s action to that of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 at the height of the war against insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.