President Donald Trump is planning to offer clemency to at least 100 people on his final full day in office, according to his administration officials.

The White House had initially planned for Donald Trump to issue the pardons and commutations in batches, but that plan was scrapped in the aftermath of the insurrection the president incited at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The White House held a meeting on Sunday to finalize the list of pardons, two sources said.

But it is not yet clear if the president will include preemptive pardons for aides and members of his family, or if he will attempt to pardon himself, which his advisors have reportedly sought to convince him not to try.

Initially, two major batches had been ready to roll out, one at the end of last week and one on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The final batch of clemency actions is expected to include a mix of criminal justice reform-minded pardons and more controversial ones secured or doled out to political allies.