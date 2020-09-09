US President Donald Trump revelled Wednesday in his nomination by a right-wing Norwegian politician for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Norwegian member of parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde said that he nominated the Republican due to the “unique and historic agreement” between Israel and the UAE.

A member of the right-wing, anti-immigration Progress Party, Tybring-Gjedde is the deputy chair of the Norwegian parliament’s committee on foreign and defense affairs.

He unsuccessfully proposed Trump, along with another lawmaker, for the Nobel in 2018, citing his rapprochement with North Korea.

That spectacular attempt at breaking the US standoff with the isolated, nuclear-armed dictatorship has since lost momentum.

Hundreds of people are nominated every year for Nobel prizes, with no guarantee of being picked.

President Trump has previously complained that he has not been considered more seriously for the peace prize, expressing bitterness that his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama was awarded the prestigious honor at the start of his first term in 2009.