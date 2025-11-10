U.S. President Donald Trump has granted full pardons to his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows for their involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The proclamation, shared online Sunday night by Ed Martin, the government’s pardon attorney, also...

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted full pardons to his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows for their involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The proclamation, shared online Sunday night by Ed Martin, the government’s pardon attorney, also extends to conservative lawyers Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

Describing the clemency as “full, complete, and unconditional,” the proclamation clarifies that it does not apply to Trump himself. Notably, none of the recipients had faced federal charges, the jurisdiction covered by presidential pardons.

According to the Associated Press, the move underscores Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape the narrative around the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

The pardons additionally cover Republican operatives who acted as alternate electors for Trump in states won by Biden and are currently facing state-level charges for submitting false certificates claiming they were legitimate electors.

The proclamation labeled these prosecutions “a grave national injustice perpetrated on the American people” and framed the pardons as part of “the process of national reconciliation.”