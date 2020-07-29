U.S President Donald Trump has again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus, contradicting his own public health officials.

He said the malaria medication was only rejected as a Covid-19 treatment because he had recommended its use.

In May, Trump disclosed that he was taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus after consulting the White House doctor.

His remarks come after Twitter banned his eldest son for posting a clip promoting hydroxychloroquine.

There is no evidence the drug can fight the virus, and regulators warn it may cause heart problems.

The WHO said there is curently ‘no proof’ that it is effective as a treatment or prevents COVID-19