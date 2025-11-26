Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt by armed bandits operating around the Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, which resulted in one victim being rescued and one suspected bandit being neutralised. In a statement signed by Lieutenant Hassan A...

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt by armed bandits operating around the Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, which resulted in one victim being rescued and one suspected bandit being neutralised.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 12 Brigade, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday around Oshokoshoko and Obajana in Lokoja Local Government Area.

The statement reads, “As part of ongoing intensified efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have successfully foiled an ambush by armed bandits and rescued a kidnapped victim during a coordinated operation around Oshokoshoko and Obajana in Lokoja Local Government Area.

“In the early hours of 25 November 2025, following credible information on the movement of bandits crossing the Oshokoshoko Obajana corridor with abducted persons, troops deployed at the Kabba Patrol Base working jointly with Other Hybrid Forces conducted a special ambush operation to intercept the criminals.”

The statement further reads, “The troops laid in wait and made contact with the armed criminals who were moving with an unconfirmed number of fighters. The bandits opened fire but were met with superior firepower from the troops, forcing them to withdraw in disorder. During the encounter, one bandit was neutralized while others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The operation further led to the recovery of one AK 47 rifle and the rescue of one kidnapped victim. The victim, who was found weak and distressed, was immediately evacuated to a medical facility for further medical attention. Further exploitation and pursuit operations are ongoing to track fleeing members of the criminal group.”

“The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in sustaining pressure on criminal groups and ensuring that communities across Kogi State are safe and secure. Residents are encouraged to maintain trust in the ongoing operations and to support security agencies with useful information that can enhance prompt response and strengthen the collective fight against crime,” the statement concluded.