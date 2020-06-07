As part of offensive operations accord to rid the North West and North Central states of armed banditry, Scores of armed bandits have been killed and their weapons destroyed in an air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at two separate bandits’ camps yesterday at Tsibiri and Manya, in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator Defence Media and Operations Major General John Enenche states that the air interdiction mission at Tsibiri, which is located 15Km East of Zurmi, was executed on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports indicating that the camp, with its clusters of thatched huts nestled close to a group of trees, was being used by the bandits to house their fighters and store their weapons and ammunition.

Accordingly, 2 Nigerian Air Force attack helicopters were dispatched to engage the location scoring accurate hits on the target area leading to the destruction of the structures and the weapons and ammunition stored in them as well as the neutralization of bandits in the huts and surrounding bushes.

The statement added that the attack helicopters later conducted an air strike on another camp South of Manya, which also resulted in the killing of more armed bandits, including some of their leaders, as they gathered for a meeting at the location.

Following the success achieved, The Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations, towards accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.