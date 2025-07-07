Troops of the Nigerian Army's 6 Brigade and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke have dismantled several bandit hideouts in Taraba State, recovering five motorcycles and other logistics used by the criminals....

According to Captain Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for 6 Brigade, the operation was launched on July 5, 2025, following credible intelligence.

The swift and aggressive offensive targeted remote areas in the southern part of Wukari Local Government Area, believed to be a stronghold of the Bajor-led syndicate.

The intelligence-led operation reportedly aimed at disrupting a meeting allegedly convened by a notorious wanted bandit leader, Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe, also known as “Bajor.”

Captain Oni explained that the criminals, sensing danger, fled the scene, abandoning several valuable items. The raid led to the destruction of key hideouts used by the syndicate to coordinate attacks and store weapons.

Troops also recovered five operational motorcycles, suspected to have been used for rapid movement and raids on nearby communities.

Commenting on the operation, Commander of 6 Brigade and Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, said that although Bajor and his associates narrowly escaped, troops remain on high alert and are tracking their movements.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to pursuing and neutralizing all criminal elements threatening peace and security in Taraba State and its environs. Brigadier General Uwa further assured the public that 6 Brigade would sustain pressure on terrorist enclaves and continue to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to restore lasting peace in the region.

He urged residents of Taraba State to support ongoing operations by providing timely and actionable information to security agencies.