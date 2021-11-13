Breaking News

Troops Kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy their equipment in Borno

Latest Breaking News About ISWAP in Borno State: Troops neutalize ISWAP TERRORISTS IN BORNO, DESTROY EQUIPMENT Aftermath of ISWAP attack in Askira Uba town in Borno State

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement released to the media by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Saturday said the fierce encounter was still ongoing as at the time he filed the report. According to him, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

 

TVC news gathered that a senior officer, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who fought gallantly to liberate the besieged community and the hapless residents from the onslaught of the terrorists paid the supreme sacrifice in the course of the battle.

The brave senior Officer was said to have fought till the end in rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

Nwachukwu stated that the family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

He said the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferrocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Qualify Eagles for 2018 W/Cup or get sacked, NFF tells Rohr

TVCN
Mar 15, 2017

The Nigerian Football Federation has announced it will not extend the contract of Super Eagles coach…

PDP leaders in Delta meet ahead of governorship election

TVCN
Mar 3, 2019

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in delta state have enjoined Delta indigenes to consolidate…

COVID-19 Relief fund: CBN releases list of contributors

TVCN
Apr 2, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released names of thirty seven Nigerians that have donated as corporate…

New Year: It is a time of hope, optimism, a fresh start – Buhari

TVCN
Jan 1, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent out his new year message to Nigerians and says the year 2020 is…

TVC News Special Reports

MNJTF Commander meets surrendered ISWAP/Boko Haram insurgents in Cameroon

04 Aug 2020 8.19 pm

The Force Commander of the Multinational…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News About NYSC: Nigerian Army apologises to NYSC over Corp Member brutalised in Calabar

Nigerian Army apologises to Corps member brutalised in Calabar

23 Sep 2021 10.28 pm

The Nigerian Army (NA) says it has taken…

Continue reading

Zulum welcomes appointment of new service chiefs

27 Jan 2021 11.27 am

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana…

Continue reading