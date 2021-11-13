Troops Kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy their equipment in Borno

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement released to the media by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Saturday said the fierce encounter was still ongoing as at the time he filed the report. According to him, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

TVC news gathered that a senior officer, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who fought gallantly to liberate the besieged community and the hapless residents from the onslaught of the terrorists paid the supreme sacrifice in the course of the battle.

The brave senior Officer was said to have fought till the end in rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

Nwachukwu stated that the family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

He said the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferrocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.