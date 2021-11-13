Niger State to draft Civil Servants to staff College of Education

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the state government will draft qualified civil servants from MDAs into the Niger state college of education to meet the deficit in academic staff.

He disclosed at the 28th combined convocation ceremony of the college.

A total of 3,655 of graduands were presented with the National Certificate in Education.



Provost of the college professor Muhammad Auna said this is the 2nd convocation in four years, despite the the Covid 19 lockdown the school maintained a stable academic calendar. Graduands are from 2017/20218 academic session to the 2020/2021 academic session.

He said one of the major successes in the school has been winning the fight against certificate forgery.