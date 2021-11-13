Kogi Gov Condoles family of Vanguard Reporter, NUJ

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed sadness over the unfortunate death of Vanguard Reporter, Henry Tordue Salem who has been missing since October 13.

The body of Tordue, who has been missing since the night of October 13 was found at a morgue in Wuse General Hospital on Thursday.

The governor in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, commiserated with the family of the late journalist, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the House of Representatives Press Corps over the sad loss.

The governor while expressing concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death of the Vanguard Reporter, called on the security agencies, especially the police to launch further full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident to unravel the unfortunate incident.

He said Nigerian journalists deserve adequate protection in view of the important role they play in informing the public as well as holding the government accountable to the people.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and fortitude for the family and the NUJ family to bear the sad loss.

The governor urged the security agencies to intensify efforts in providing adequate security for citizens of the country.