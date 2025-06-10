Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), supported by the Nigerian Air Force, have neutralised a key Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Malam Jidda, and several other insurgents during coordinated operations in Borno State.

The operations, carried out on 9 June 2025 in Ngazalgana, Gujba Local Government Area, and the Timbuktu Triangle, marked a significant success in the military’s intensified counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East.

Malam Jidda, identified as the Ameer (leader) of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, was killed during a ground and air assault by OPHK troops.

According to military sources, the insurgents were overpowered by superior firepower during the encounter, forcing several others to flee with gunshot wounds.

In a related operation, troops on a snap ambush mission in the Timbuktu Triangle engaged another group of terrorists, neutralising several fighters in a heavy exchange of fire.

Ongoing exploitation operations in the Mallamfatori area of Abadam Local Government, where recent engagements had taken place, also led to the discovery of additional terrorist casualties and the recovery of arms and equipment.

Recovered items from the various operations include AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) tubes, hand grenades, motorbikes, magazines, large quantities of ammunition, handheld radios, and other combat-related materials.

The military stated that these renewed offensives highlight the effectiveness of current counter-terrorism efforts and reaffirm OPHK’s commitment to defeating Boko Haram/ISWAP and restoring lasting peace to the North-East region.