Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists at Mandara Mountains, Gwoza LG

Troops of 144 Battalion Madagali-Adamawa State in conjunction with Civilian JTF, in the early of hours of today laid an ambush on ISWAP Terrorist based on intelligence report.

Consequently, scores of terrorists were killed at Mandara mountains of Gwoza Local Council of Borno State, while assorted weapons, equipment & unexploded IED were recovered.

Advertisement

Gwoza local council is the hometown of the Chairman Senate Committee on Army Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and has been experiencing pockets of attacks by ISWAP.