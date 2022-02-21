NSCDC Parades Suspected Bandits, Cattle Rustlers, Rapists in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state command has paraded six suspected criminals for committing various offences at the command headquarters, Sokoto.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Sokoto , Mohammed Saleh-Dada said one of the suspects was arrested for culpable homicide.

He said the suspects claimed to be a member of the outlawed volunteer Vigilantes group also known as Yan Sakai in Sokoto who trailed his victim that came to buy cow for his daughter’s wedding and axed him to death.

He said after killing the victim, the suspect stole his money and ran away with his money.

Mr. Saleh-Dada said the suspect was arrested after it was discovered to have axed the victims to death and dumped his remain in the forest which was later discovered after the body has decomposed.

Also paraded is a wanted suspect who is accused of working with bandits by providing information and movement of people to be kidnap for ransom.

The suspect who was on a wanted list of other sister security agencies was arrested for aiding bandits activities in several local government areas of Sokoto state.

The NSCDC also bursted a gang of criminal that rustle animals in Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state.

The suspected rustlers engage men of the NSCDC in a gun battle, before they were overpowered and ran away while

fourteen cows, fifty two sheep’s and three donkeys were recovered from the suspects.

A serial rapist was also paraded for engaging in an unnatural offence, the suspect was arrested for raping a twelve year old boy for over a year and caused him a serious anal injury.

While other suspects paraded include two serial rapist, who have gain notriety for defiling minors in their various domain in Sokoto