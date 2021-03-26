Four persons has been killed and three injured as Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke engaged suspected armed bandits in a gun battle at Abaji in Shitile axis of Katsina Ala local government area of Benue state

Meanwhile in a conflict report, the Police authority said one person was killed and nine injured.

The troops also recovered one AK47 riffle and several ammunition during the encounter with the armed bandits in the area.

TVC News Correspondent is Benue gathered that the troops responded to a distress call that suspected armed bandits had gone to launch an attack on Abaji market in the Shitile community.

The troops immediately mobilised to the Market to repel the bandits leading to a shootout between them and the bandits.

However one of the soldiers was said to have been among those who were injured during the encounter.

The armed bandits had earlier invaded the Abaji market and opened fire on the people, and in the process, killed four traders before troops arrived to repel them.