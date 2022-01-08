Troops inflict casualty on BH/ISWAP terrorists in Damasak

Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, has recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask village of Borno State.

A statement signed by the Director Army Public Relation Onyema Nwachuku indicates that the troops while conducting clearance operations code named “Operation DOMINANCE I” came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village.

In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were killed while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.

The statement added that the Troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two Motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition amongst others.