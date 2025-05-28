Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have foiled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State.

The failed attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday, when insurgents attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location in the town.

The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, who made this known, said the troops in a well-coordinated operation by ground forces bolstered by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), killed scores of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during the operations and recovered one of the Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned by the terrorists.

Regrettably, two soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

Troops, during the exploitation of the area, discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, indicating additional casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

In a related development, troops also repelled a daring attempt by terrorists to attack the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe.

The collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities thrive in the North East region.