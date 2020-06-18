The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a compound housing some High Value Boko Haram Terrorist leaders and killed some of their fighters at Garin Maloma on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche notes that this was achieved through massive air strikes executed to mark the launch of Operation LONG REACH, a

new subsidiary operation in the theatre, which commenced on 16 June 2020.

The attack was undertaken based on credible intelligence reports as well as days of surveillance missions indicating that the terrorists had begun using one of the compounds in the settlement for accommodation and training of their fighters.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was in Maiduguri to flag-off Operation LONG REACH commends the Air Task Force, directing them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other enemies of our Great Nation.