President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Service Chiefs to redouble their efforts in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality or be ready to face the consequence.

He gave the warning during a closed-door security meeting at the Presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

The President specifically told the service chiefs that their best is no longer good enough and that he will no longer entertain any excuse for failure to deliver.

President Buhari met with the service chiefs against the backdrop of bandit attacks on communities in the region, including those in his home state – Katsina.

The attacks have left several people dead and many others injured in the affected states, while lots of properties were destroyed by the bandits.

This sparked criticism over the worsening insecurity in the country, especially the North West where the armed men have wreaked havoc in recent times.

As part of efforts to address the situation, Monguno, in company with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and others had embarked on a fact-finding mission to Katsina and Sokoto States.

Thursday’s meeting had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

For many months now, there have been series of attacks, especially in the northwest leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.