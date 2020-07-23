Troops of the Nigerian army have destroyed a bandits camp, arrested 10 of them, and rescued a kidnapped victim.

They also recovered 53 cows in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states, all within the region.

In a press statement signed by Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, the troops acted based on information from the locals. He said they will not relent in their quest to rid the entire northwest zone of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other sundry criminal acts.

The spokesperson appealed to citizens to continue to partner with security agencies to tackle insecurity in the zone.

The troops are of the Operation Sahel Sanity stock.