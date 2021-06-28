Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) stationed in Kaduna State’s southern region averted an attack by armed bandits that would have resulted in fatalities in Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government area.

According to Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the bandits infiltrated the village’s farmlands and destroyed crops with cutlasses.

“The bandits wrecked some residences, damaged a vehicle, and hauled away mobile phones from a phone charging shop,” Mr. Aruwan added.

The robbers were defeated and departed from the region in disarray as a result of the military’ quick response, he added.

A resident of the village was however injured by a bullet during the sporadic shooting by the bandits and is currently at health facility receiving treatment.