Troops arrest 8 Bandits Receiving Treatment At Health Facility In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have traced and arrested injured bandits who fled with gunshot wounds after military Bombardment in their Camp in Birnin Magaji Local government Area of Zamfara State

The Bandits were arrested at a Health facility in Zamfara State where they were recieving Medical treatment

TVC News Gathered that the bandits were among those who fled air strikes by a Nigerian military jet during last Friday’s onslaught on their enclaves

An aircraft of the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji carried out air interdiction missions at the Bandit camps in Zamfara forests and environs.

Sources say, during the military operations scores of bandits in the camps of some notorious bandit leaders Alhaji Zaki, Alhaji Maidaji, Kachalla Doso and Kachalla Kariga were killed in their camps around Shamushelle area in Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara State.